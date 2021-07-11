WHO WANTS TO BE A COP?

After a reckoning over policing in America, 30 recruits enroll at the academy

About the story

After covering protesters who demanded, “Defund the police!” reporter Lane DeGregory and photographer John Pendygraft wondered, Who would still want to be a cop?

The pandemic canceled last summer’s class at the St. Petersburg College’s Law Enforcement Academy. But when doors reopened in September, the new group of recruits was the largest and most diverse yet. The academy director allowed the Times’ journalists to drop into classes and training any time. The head coach identified key days and scenes to witness. And three cadets from Class 219 allowed the journalists to shadow them as they spent nearly six months learning about the life they were about to face.

The journalists were present for most of the scenes included in the series and recreated others by interviewing those who were there. The coaches provided copies of the students’ textbooks, tests and slideshows. And the three cadets shared their essays, presentations, test scores and families.

Additional information came from national studies about police recruitment, retention, training, changes in policies and procedures, and from interviews with national, state and local law enforcement agencies.

About the academy

The Law Enforcement Academy is on a sprawling campus at St. Petersburg College’s All-State Center, 3200 34th St. S. Applicants don’t need a college degree but must pass a series of physical, psychological and academic tests, as well as extensive background checks.

Instruction lasts almost six months, five days a week. Students can get sponsored by a local police or sheriff’s department, which pays their tuition and promises a job if they graduate. Or they can pay their own way: $4,000 for Florida residents. The next academy runs from Sept. 13 through Feb. 17, 2022. For more information, go to: St. Petersburg Law Enforcement Academy.

In Hillsborough County, go to: Law Enforcement and Training Academy at Hillsborough College.

Bios

Lane DeGregory is a Pulitzer Prize-winning Tampa Bay Times reporter who prefers writing about people in the shadows. JOHN PENDYGRAFT was born and raised in El Paso, Texas, and has been at the Tampa Bay Times since 1997.